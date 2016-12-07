Yew Street residents dispute crime characterization

The former tenants of two North Shore properties purchased by the City of Kamloops say descriptions of their homes as a problem spot in the neighbourhood are unfair.

Terry Lewis, who rented 107 Yew St., and Dawn Lippert, who lived at 103 Yew St., said while the neighbourhood they live in has its issues, the problems don’t stem from their properties.

“We’re hard-working people,” said Lewis, a contractor who rented the property for a year and a half. “I don’t understand where this information comes from, I’m a family man.”

The city purchased the homes in September for $560,000 and plans to demolish them to improve sight lines between Spirit Square and Tranquille Road.

In a story on the purchase in Tuesday’s edition of KTW, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo said he was happy to see the homes go and linked the properties to criminal activity in the neighbourhood.

Puhallo said he did not intend to characterize residents in the neighbourhood as criminals.

“We have seen increased criminality around that area, but I shouldn’t have painted with such a broad brush,” he said. Instead, he said removing the homes will leave people with fewer out-of-sight places to engage in illegal behaviour.

Lippert said she and her 14-year-old son lived in the home for five years, during which she said she was sometimes a victim of the neighbourhood’s issues — particularly drug use in nearby alleys — not the cause.

“They actually broke into my parents’ trailer right in our yard,” she said.

“We used to find needles in out car port in our backyard.”

Lippert said she was hurt by the implication she is engaged in illegal activity.

“I’m really thoroughly, absolutely disgusted by what was said,” she said.

“Kamloops is my home and that was where I lived with my son.

“That was our family home.”