YMCA’s Power of Being a Girl Conference sold out

IN THE PHOTO: Rayleigh elementary leadership students Khaiya Godin (left) Rylee Hodgson and Paige Jacobsen take part in the Y-Strong Kids campaign kick-off breakfast. The annual fundraiser raises money for the Power of Being a Girl Conference. KTW file photo

The Power of Being a Girl Conference is yet again a sold-out event. The annual fall conference, taking place on Oct. 19 at the Tournament Capital Centre, rarely fails to attract the maximum 135 participants. Spaces filled up this week for the one-day YMCA-YWCA event for girls aged 12 to 14 that explores the challenges of growing up, said event co-ordinator Hope Mikal.

The conference, now in its 11th year, was developed as a part of the national YWCA’s violence prevention initiatives and coincides with the YWCA Canada’s Week Without Violence, happening this year from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23. The local branch was given free reign to create a specialized event for young girls, keeping in mind themes of self-esteem, healthy relationships, discrimination and body image.

The conference is free for every participant and made possible by funds raised through the YMCA-YWCA’s annual Strong Kids Campaign and community support.

“It’s definitely important to create a space where the girls can feel open about asking questions and learn about themselves and feel empowered in a safe space. I think that’s the most important thing,” Mikal said.

“We try really hard to make sure all the volunteers all the workshop facilitators are all female so that the entire day is just about creating this awesome experience for the girls, and I think it’s really unique and something that isn’t happening all the time.”

The program is developed by girls for girls. Every spring, the Y runs a six-week planning session during which pre-teen girls share what is important to them and what is happening in their lives.

This year, the girls expressed a desire to explore strategies for combating peer pressure, Mikal said. The new Empowered Girl workshop will use theatre games to identify decision-making strategies in the face of social pressures.

Other workshops include Conscious Girl, a media-busting session exploring how media influences self-perception; Unique Girl, an individuality workshop exploring identity and self awareness; Dynamic Girl, a movement workshop where girls will participate in an adaptive sports session; and Inspired Girl, an art workshop exploring future dreams and opportunities. Participants choose two workshops in which to participate.

The equivalent Strength in Being a Boy Conference is new this year, happening April 26, 2017. Planning sessions for the first annual conference are running Oct. 27 to Dec. 1, Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. To register, call 250-372-7725. Registration code is 13252.