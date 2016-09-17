You are invited to celebrate the rivers on Sept. 25

The City of Kamloops is celebrating the eighth annual Kamloops World Rivers Day on Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Riverside Park.

World Rivers Day is a free family event that celebrates rivers and encourages residents to learn about the watershed, water conservation and river stewardship.

The event will feature local entertainers and musicians, as well as arts and crafts for all ages.

There will also be free face painting and a bouncy house for the kids.

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, co-ordinated by Thompson Rivers University student Julie Dixon, will take place after 11 a.m.

Throughout the day, there will be various activities and interactive games and those attending will have the opportunity to take home water-saving gadgets and “fish” for prizes.

Booths will be set up by local not-for-profit agencies and businesses to share information on how they support the environment and promote sustainability in the community.

Some of the participating organizations include:

• B.C. Wildlife Park

• BIG Little Science Centre

• City of Kamloops arborists

• City of Kamloops sustainability team members

• Fisheries and Oceans Canada

• Kamloops Art Gallery

• PacificSport

• WildSafe BC

The event initially began in 1980, when Mark Angelo founded BC Rivers Day in Burnaby.

In 2005, the event expanded to the entire world, creating World Rivers Day.