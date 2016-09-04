Young Blazers make cases to stick around in weekend exhibition tilts

Scott Mahovlich has the type of mean streak that could make him a permanent fixture in the Kamloops Blazers’ lineup this season.

The 17-year-old right winger from Abbotsford was among the rookies who stood out in a pair of weekend exhibition tilts at Sandman Centre.

He laughed at the idea of being intimidated by the Kelowna Rockets.

“If they want to drop the gloves and do some business, I’m down,” Mahovlich told reporters after the Blazers bested the Rockets 5-2 on Sunday, a chippy affair that featured its fair share of rough stuff.

“That’s just our game — bang, hit, crash. I think we did that pretty well tonight. I’m willing to do whatever I can to crack the team.”

Dante Hannoun notched a hat-tick for the Victoria Royals in a 5-3 victory over the Blazers on Friday.

Brodi Stuart and Jackson Shepard, both 16, drew special mention from Blazers’ bench boss Don Hay in a post-game interview on Friday and Hay also commended the work of 16-year-old goaltender Max Palaga, the Kamloops product who stopped nine of 10 shots in relief of Dylan Ferguson.

“The young guys, Shepard and Stuart, are doing well,” Hay said. “[Carson] Denomie and [Ryley] Appelt are getting better as they get more confidence.

“Mahovlich is a year older and he’s probably a guy that’s ahead of the other young guys, really making his case to stick around.”

Ferguson, who is expected to play a big role backing up No. 1 netminder Connor Ingram this season, allowed three goals on 16 shots on Friday.

On the back end, Blazers’ management and coaching staff took a look at rookies Tyler Ludwar, Luke Zazula and Devan Harrison on the weekend.

Ludwar, a 6-foot, 180-pound blue liner from Regina, was the only first-year D-man to play both games.

“He improved from last game, played well, made a couple good hits and was very noticeable,” Hay said.

“I just liked the work ethic from the young guys. There was no reason to play [Garrett] Pilon, [Collin] and Shirley and [Rudolfs] Balcers. The young guys were feeding of each other and how they were working together.”

When it did see the ice on Sunday, the line of Pilon between Shirley and Balcers looked dangerous. Shirley opened the scoring 45 seconds into the first period and Kamloops never looked back.

Also netting goals on the weekend for the Blazers were Balcers, Nick Chyzowski, Quinn Benjafield, Cam Reagan, Matt Revel (2) and Matt Campese.

Ondrej Vala was likely the most noticeable Blazer rearguard on Friday. Judging by the truculence in his game, the Czech import is ready for the regular season to begin.

Zazula, a 16-year-old defenceman from Langley, had three assists on Sunday and looked good after a shaky first period.

Ingram started in net for the Blazers on Sunday and looked solid, stopping 24 of 25 shots that came is way in two periods of work. Palaga took over in the third and allowed one goal on 11 shots.

Stuart, a diminutive left winger from Langley, and the Blazers will play next on Friday against the Rockets in Kelowna, before returning home for the rematch on Saturday.

“It’s pretty amazing to be around the guys, soaking in as much as I can and trying to work for a spot h