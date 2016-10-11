Young talks swimming as Pack debuts

With the Thompson Rivers WolfPack swimming team ready for its first competition of the season this weekend, KTW caught up with 17-year-old freshman Joelle Young.

KTW: What got you into swimming, Joelle?

Joelle Young: My mom was a swimmer when she was younger. I’ve always been around the pool, so it came naturally — I was always in the water.

KTW: Do you have a favourite brand of swimwear?

JY: Speedo, I guess. It just fits my body better. There’s Arena and then there’s other stuff, but Speedo has always been my favourite.

KTW: How do you know your goggles are tight enough?

JY: I’m not sure [laughs]. Just when I dive in, practise diving. I tighten them really tight, just to make sure. You know when you have goggle marks.

KTW: What’s your training regimen like?

JY: We train six days a week, but we normally train two- to three-hours a day, with dry-land and extra running, too.

KTW: Do you find there’s crossover with running and swimming?

JY: Yes. I enjoy it. I think it helps a lot.

KTW: How long have you been swimming for?

JY: As long as I can remember. Competitively, since six.

KTW: What’s one thing people don’t know about

competitive swimming?

JY: I don’t think they realize how much we actually train for it. They kind of just assume we go in, swim, whatever. But, they underestimate how much we train and work.

KTW: Runners deal with cramps. Do swimmers?

JY: Oh yeah. You just push through it and hope it goes away.

KTW: What do you think about when you swim? Are you focused only on the race? Do you do something to occupy your mind?

JY: It goes everywhere. Sometimes I’m thinking about what I want for dinner — not the best idea, but sometimes it’s helpful. Normally I’m focused on, “OK, I can push harder. This person is right next to me, I need to catch up.”

KTW: Do you set landmarks as you swim? Like saying, “I want to be caught up to this person by the wall?”

JY: I guess so, in a way. You try to do your own race, but if you do see someone ahead, you say, “OK, I need to catch up by this point [in the pool].”

KTW: Do you have a favourite post-training meal?

JY: I’ll eat anything [laughs].

KTW: What’s the worst part of being a swimmer?

JY: I get really tired easily, so not much of a social life. Everyone wants to hang out and I need to go sleep.

KTW: The best?

JY: I love the team, it’s so much fun. I love all the people and how hard they work. I’ve really realized that here.

This Q&A has been edited for brevity.

Prepping for Canada West

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack expect to send six athletes to the 2016 Canada West Swimming Championships in Edmonton this year, double the contingent that attended the conference championship last season.

The Wolves, a six-member club, will begin their season this weekend with the Penticton Pentathlon, which runs from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16.

The Canada West Championships begin on Nov. 27 and run until Nov. 29.

“I kind of feel like we’re sitting on the tip of an iceberg right now,” WolfPack coach Brad Dalke told KTW.

“All of a sudden, the word of our varsity program here in Kamloops is finally getting out and actually being heard. The inquiries are starting to come. We’re really looking forward to going forward from this point.”

Thompson Rivers will be a relatively young team again in 2016, with two returning swimmers and four rookies. Jagdeesh Uppal is back for his final season of university competition, while Taylor Carmichael will swim for the second season under the WolfPack banner.

Rookies Gabrielle Dagasso (Kamloops), Joelle Young (Fort McMurray), Kaitlan Howard (Revelstoke) and Brayden Gilliam (Salmon Arm) round out the team.

With all four of the WolfPack’s women expected to be at the conference championship, Dalke said the program will also have relay teams in the field for the first time in its three-year history.

“Once you start to get four or five kids, it’s just nice to post the relay teams to start to develop a little bit of traction in terms of the team championships and all that stuff,” he said.

“We’ll still be down at the bottom of the spectrum, but now we’re starting to see ourselves starting to pick away at Regina and those places.”